After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were being allowed out Sunday to run, play or go for a walk. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: lockdowns ease as global cases near 3 million

  • Italy will ease its lockdown in just over a week, a key test in efforts across Europe to broadly restart public life
  • Britain reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths in nearly four weeks
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 10:54am, 27 Apr, 2020

