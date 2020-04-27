After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were being allowed out Sunday to run, play or go for a walk. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: lockdowns ease as global cases near 3 million
- Italy will ease its lockdown in just over a week, a key test in efforts across Europe to broadly restart public life
- Britain reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths in nearly four weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
