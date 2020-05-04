Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on a young girl during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: as lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

  • Worrying numbers of new infections recorded in several countries, including 2,600 new cases in India
  • German Health Minister Jens Spahn warns that the worldwide scramble to develop a vaccine could take years
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:57am, 4 May, 2020

