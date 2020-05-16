A health worker carries out vaccine research in Brazil on March 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: eight Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in clinical trial, WHO says

  • Another 110 vaccine candidates are in various stages of development, as governments around the world scramble to contain the virus
  • Pharmaceutical firms and health institutes in countries including the US, China and Germany have led the development to treat Covid-19 patients
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Kyodo and DPA

Updated: 11:53pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker carries out vaccine research in Brazil on March 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE