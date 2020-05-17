Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, speaks with supporters of conspiracy theories on coronavirus as they gathered at the Great Garden. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus latest: alarm in Germany over ‘corona demos’; Thailand extends flight ban
- Huge numbers turned up again across Germany on Saturday, with more than 5,000 gathering in Stuttgart
- Thailand’s aviation body has extended a ban on all international flights to the country until June 30 as part of efforts to fight the spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, speaks with supporters of conspiracy theories on coronavirus as they gathered at the Great Garden. Photo: dpa