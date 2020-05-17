Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, speaks with supporters of conspiracy theories on coronavirus as they gathered at the Great Garden. Photo: dpa
World

Coronavirus latest: alarm in Germany over ‘corona demos’; Thailand extends flight ban

  • Huge numbers turned up again across Germany on Saturday, with more than 5,000 gathering in Stuttgart
  • Thailand’s aviation body has extended a ban on all international flights to the country until June 30 as part of efforts to fight the spread
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:49am, 17 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, speaks with supporters of conspiracy theories on coronavirus as they gathered at the Great Garden. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE