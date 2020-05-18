People sit on the grass in Central Park in New York City, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: US says no spike in cases yet after reopening; British public losing confidence in government response
- The US health secretary Alex Azar has said that despite not seeing an immediate rise in cases, it may still be too early to tell if the virus is spreading again
- A baby was born with the coronavirus in Russia’s Caucasus region to a mother who is also infected, local news reported
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
