World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus latest: WHO launches independent review of pandemic response amid criticism; France and Germany agree relaunch plan

  • After receiving a pledge of financial support from China, the World Health Organisation said review will make recommendations for the future
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the unprecedented recovery package on Monday
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:35am, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE