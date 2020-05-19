World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: WHO launches independent review of pandemic response amid criticism; France and Germany agree relaunch plan
- After receiving a pledge of financial support from China, the World Health Organisation said review will make recommendations for the future
- French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the unprecedented recovery package on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP