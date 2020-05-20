World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus latest: WHO chief brushes off Trump threat; cases surge in Latin America

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency’s role after the US again withheld full support for a resolution on the pandemic; Russia has also denounced Trump’s threat
  • The virus is threatening to overwhelm Latin American cities stretching from Chile to the Colombian Amazon
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 1:27am, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE