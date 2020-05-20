World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: WHO chief brushes off Trump threat; cases surge in Latin America
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency’s role after the US again withheld full support for a resolution on the pandemic; Russia has also denounced Trump’s threat
- The virus is threatening to overwhelm Latin American cities stretching from Chile to the Colombian Amazon
