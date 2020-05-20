Green snow algae near Rothera Research Station at Rothera Point in Antarctica. Photo: Dr Matt Davey / University of Cambridge / SAMS / AFP
Antarctica’s snow is slowly turning green – here’s why
- Patches of odd-coloured snow are becoming so prolific in places that they are even visible from space. And it’s not just green, there’s red and orange too
- The discolouration is being caused by algal blooms, nearly 1,700 of which were found by researchers from Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey
Topic | Antarctica
