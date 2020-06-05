Gavi has set up a fund to buy Covid-19 vaccines for the world’s poorest children. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: billions raised in global vaccine drive for world’s poorest children
- Donors pledge US$8.8 billion – including US$20 million from China – to immunise 300 million over the next five years
- Commitments include funds for Covid-19 campaign when vaccinations become available
