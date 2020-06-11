The ability to artificially induce hibernation-like state in humans ‘would be beneficial for many medical applications, as well as being of relevance to the possibility of long-distance space exploration in the future’. Photo: handout
What if humans could hibernate? Scientists may have identified the neurons that make it possible
- Mammals hibernate by lowering their body temperature to dramatically slow their metabolisms and conserve energy often in winter months when there is a scarcity of food
- Potential clinical applications include the reduction of tissue damage following heart attacks or strokes, and the preservation of organs for transplants
The ability to artificially induce hibernation-like state in humans ‘would be beneficial for many medical applications, as well as being of relevance to the possibility of long-distance space exploration in the future’. Photo: handout