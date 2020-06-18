The egg, found in Antarctica, was laid some 68 million years ago. Photo: Chilean National Museum of Natural History / AFP
Scientists crack mystery of ‘The Thing’: it’s a fossilised egg
- The 68-million-year-old egg, found in Antarctica, is the second-largest ever found
- Researchers say the soft-shelled egg was possibly laid by a type of extinct sea snake or lizard
Topic | Antarctica
