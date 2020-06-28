An attendee listens to speakers voice their support for gay pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters
Gay Pride goes online to mark 50th anniversary amid coronavirus pandemic
- Many took to Twitter to show their support for the movement, as mass public gatherings remain restricted amid the global outbreak
- Some still took to the streets, but most of the celebrations were held online
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An attendee listens to speakers voice their support for gay pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters