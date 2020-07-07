The researchers said more effort should be made to avoid overcrowding in indoor spaces and on public transport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Scientists warn coronavirus can travel through the air for ‘tens of metres’ indoors
- More than 200 researchers from over 30 countries warn that tiny respiratory droplets can infect people over a much further distance than the WHO’s one-metre minimum rule
- Their letter to a scientific journal warns that the risk is higher indoors and there should be more focus on better ventilation and avoiding crowded spaces
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
