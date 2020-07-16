The human body produces T cells to fight invaders like the coronavirus. Photo: AFPThe human body produces T cells to fight invaders like the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: immune response could be difference between life and death, study shows

  • Researchers identify three ways in which people suffering from Covid-19 produce T cells to fight infection, with varying degrees of success
  • Study of 120 patients by American scientists is largest of its kind yet conducted
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Jul, 2020

