Coronavirus: are two strains together deadlier than one?

  • Researchers in the United States say some people could be infected by two variations of the pathogen at once, sending the immune system into overdrive
  • Major study needed to confirm whether theory is supported, Chinese scientist says
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Jul, 2020

The coronavirus has infected more than 13.8 million people around the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
