A number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: ReutersA number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: Reuters
A number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: Reuters
World

Covid-19 vaccine candidates move closer to final testing

  • Pharmaceutical firms around the world are releasing positive early results and gearing up for phase three trials
  • But nations and companies must work together and ‘continue to communicate results in a very open and unbiased manner’, Australian virologist says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:31pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: ReutersA number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: Reuters
A number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE