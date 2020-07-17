A number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have performed well in early trials. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine candidates move closer to final testing
- Pharmaceutical firms around the world are releasing positive early results and gearing up for phase three trials
- But nations and companies must work together and ‘continue to communicate results in a very open and unbiased manner’, Australian virologist says
