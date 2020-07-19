Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan wears a protective mask as he attends a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. Photo: Handout via Reuters
G20 officials pledge to use ‘all available policy tools’ to bolster coronavirus-hit global economy
- Finance ministers and central bankers said action was need to ensure global economic growth in wake of pandemic
- Sweeping shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the disease have caused massive disruption to the global economy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan wears a protective mask as he attends a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. Photo: Handout via Reuters