A polar bear and its cubs are seen in Manitoba, Canada, in 2007. Photo: Polar Bear International / AFP
Polar bears will go extinct by 2100 because of climate change, study says
- Studies have long shown that declining sea ice will lead to a decline in polar bears, but new research models a specific doomsday timeline
- The carnivorous bears live by hunting seals in the Arctic Ocean, but as more and more ice melts in that region, their habitat continues to shrink
Topic | Climate crisis
