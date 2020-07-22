A polar bear and its cubs are seen in Manitoba, Canada, in 2007. Photo: Polar Bear International / AFPA polar bear and its cubs are seen in Manitoba, Canada, in 2007. Photo: Polar Bear International / AFP
Polar bears will go extinct by 2100 because of climate change, study says

  • Studies have long shown that declining sea ice will lead to a decline in polar bears, but new research models a specific doomsday timeline
  • The carnivorous bears live by hunting seals in the Arctic Ocean, but as more and more ice melts in that region, their habitat continues to shrink
Updated: 3:25pm, 22 Jul, 2020

