A man wearing a face mask walks by a mural depicting a medical worker in Manchester, Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World

Coronavirus: medical masks best, cotton good, bandanas bad, study shows

  • Researchers rank 14 types of commonly available face coverings for how well they reduce spread of Covid-19
  • Bandanas cut droplets by only 50 per cent, while neck fleeces actually increase amount of spray
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:42am, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a face mask walks by a mural depicting a medical worker in Manchester, Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE