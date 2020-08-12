A cable that helps support a metal platform broke and caused a 30-metre gash on a reflector dish. Photo: AP
Broken cable smashes hole in giant ‘Contact’ radio telescope that searches for aliens
- Scientists worldwide use the telescope at Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory to detect radio emissions emitted by objects such as stars and galaxies
- It was featured in the Jodie Foster film ‘Contact’ and the James Bond movie ‘GoldenEye’
