Gravediggers wearing protective gear bury caskets of Covid-19 victims at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg
World

Coronavirus latest: more than 750,000 dead as Europe struggles with second virus wave

  • Latin America and the Caribbean region remains the global epicentre, accounting for almost one-third of all deaths worldwide
  • However, fear is growing in other regions of new spikes, with countries including Italy tightening measures in a bid to secure hard-won gains
Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:21am, 14 Aug, 2020

