First responders move a patient with Covid-19 symptoms onto a stretcher before transporting him to a hospital in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: global daily case tally tops record high as countries battle fresh outbreaks

  • Latin America and the Caribbean, the pandemic’s current epicentre, have surpassed 6 million infections. At least 777,000 have died globally
  • In absolute numbers, the most affected countries are the US, Brazil and India, each recording 100,000-plus cases over the past seven days
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:55pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
First responders move a patient with Covid-19 symptoms onto a stretcher before transporting him to a hospital in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE