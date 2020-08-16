First responders move a patient with Covid-19 symptoms onto a stretcher before transporting him to a hospital in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global daily case tally tops record high as countries battle fresh outbreaks
- Latin America and the Caribbean, the pandemic’s current epicentre, have surpassed 6 million infections. At least 777,000 have died globally
- In absolute numbers, the most affected countries are the US, Brazil and India, each recording 100,000-plus cases over the past seven days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
First responders move a patient with Covid-19 symptoms onto a stretcher before transporting him to a hospital in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP