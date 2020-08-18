A diagram of asteroid 2020 QG flying past Earth on August 16. The yellow arrow shows the direction of the sun, blue shows Earth’s direction, and the green hatches show the asteroid's location every 30 minutes. Image: Minor Planet Centre/International Astronomical Union
Car-sized asteroid flies within 2,950km of Earth – the closest pass ever – and we didn’t see it coming
- The asteroid flew closer than any known space rock has come without crashing into the planet
- A Nasa-funded programme detected the asteroid, called 2020 QG, six hours after its close approach
Topic | Space
