Relatives (in white) along with workers (in blue) wearing PPE help to place the body of a person who died from coronavirus in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Global coronavirus death toll tops 800,000 as nations ramp up restrictions
- More than 23 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered since the start of the outbreak
- Latin America is the region the most affected, while more than half the global fatalities have been reported in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
