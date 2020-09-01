People queue for food handouts in Brooklyn, New York. The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many millions in cities. File photo: AP
Hunger could to kill more people than Covid-19 this year
- Covid-19 has exposed some of the world’s deepest inequalities: who gets to eat and who doesn’t
- By the end of the year, as many as 12,000 people could die a day from hunger linked to Covid-19, Oxfam says
