A health worker administers a nasal swab test in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
World

Goodbye, nasal swabs? Saliva tests can detect coronavirus infection, studies show

  • Two new studies found that saliva tests were about as reliable as those that require a sample from the back of the nose
  • In theory, anyone could administer a saliva-based test, so there may not be a need for a trip to a testing centre

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Updated: 1:55pm, 1 Sep, 2020

