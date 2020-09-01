A health worker administers a nasal swab test in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
Goodbye, nasal swabs? Saliva tests can detect coronavirus infection, studies show
- Two new studies found that saliva tests were about as reliable as those that require a sample from the back of the nose
- In theory, anyone could administer a saliva-based test, so there may not be a need for a trip to a testing centre
