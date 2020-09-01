A view of the North Pole in August from the German icebreaker RV Polarstern, which was able reach the area because of large openings in sea ice that would normally make shipping in the region above Greenland too difficult. Photo: Markus Rex/Alfred Wegener Institute via AP
Summer 2020 left ‘deep wound’ in Earth’s frozen places, UN agency warns
- Temperatures in the Arctic are rising twice as fast as global average fuelling a ‘vicious circle’ of global warming, the World Meteorological Organisation says
- The warning comes amid wildfires in Siberia, sea ice at nearly record lows, and the collapse of one of the last fully intact Canadian ice shelves
