Volunteers dig a grave for a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Pune, India on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: 28 million infected, more than 900,00 dead – the pandemic, six months on
- Back in March the death toll stood at 4,200 from 120,00 cases. Now around 260,000 new cases and 5,500 deaths are being reported globally every day
- Latin America remains the worst-hit region, with more than 300,000 deaths and 8 million infections. The US is the worst affected country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Volunteers dig a grave for a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Pune, India on Monday. Photo: AFP