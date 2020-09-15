Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA
How coronavirus pandemic set world back ‘25 years in 25 weeks’
- Progress on global health and the economy has regressed, Gates Foundation report finds
- Bill and Melinda Gates call for global collaboration on development of diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA