Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPAAcross the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA
Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA
World

How coronavirus pandemic set world back ‘25 years in 25 weeks’

  • Progress on global health and the economy has regressed, Gates Foundation report finds
  • Bill and Melinda Gates call for global collaboration on development of diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 12:30pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPAAcross the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA
Across the world, the virus has deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay and health care access. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE