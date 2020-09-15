A warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: APA warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: AP
A warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: AP
World

Warning about ‘next pandemic’ as coronavirus death toll nears 1 million

  • Independent body set up by the WHO and World Bank decried how little the world had focused on preparing for such disasters
  • United States, Brazil and India are the worst affected countries, with the US death toll nearing 200,000

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:58pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: APA warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: AP
A warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE