A warning sign outside a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Montana. The US leads with the world in Covid-19 deaths at almost 200,000. Photo: AP
Warning about ‘next pandemic’ as coronavirus death toll nears 1 million
- Independent body set up by the WHO and World Bank decried how little the world had focused on preparing for such disasters
- United States, Brazil and India are the worst affected countries, with the US death toll nearing 200,000
