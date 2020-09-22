A girl embraces her father as they visit his wife’s grave, who died of the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: nations scramble to halt outbreaks as world sees record weekly number of cases
- Pandemic shows no signs of slowing down – more than 31 million infections have been detected worldwide
- The United States and Brazil continued to report the highest number of deaths
