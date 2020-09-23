Running into orbital debris, or space junk, of even a few centimetres in diameter is potentially catastrophic to the International Space Station. File photo: Nasa
ISS moves to dodge space debris that passed within a mile
- Crew moved into Soyuz spacecraft until the station was out of danger
- Object may have been a piece of a Japanese rocket that broke up last year
