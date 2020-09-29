People walk among the Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus victims in Madrid, Spain, one of the early epicentres of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Global death toll from coronavirus tops 1 million
- Bleak milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas
- The United States has the highest death toll in the world with almost 205,000 fatalities
