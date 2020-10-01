Modern humans and Neanderthals could have inherited the gene fragment from a common ancestor some half-million years ago. File photo: HandoutModern humans and Neanderthals could have inherited the gene fragment from a common ancestor some half-million years ago. File photo: Handout
Modern humans and Neanderthals could have inherited the gene fragment from a common ancestor some half-million years ago. File photo: Handout
People with Neanderthal DNA at higher risk for severe Covid-19

  • Group of genes passed down from extinct human cousins linked with a higher risk for severe Covid-19
  • In South Asia, roughly 30 per cent of people have gene cluster, compared to roughly one in six Europeans

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:38pm, 1 Oct, 2020

