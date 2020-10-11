Prince William during a recording to promote the first TED conference, in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo: Kensington Palace via AP
Prince William joins celebrities in global call to act on climate crisis at TED event
- UK politician David Lammy called for a new international ‘ecocide’ law to criminalise ‘the most severe actions against nature itself’
- Former US vice-president Al Gore and 22-year-old actor Jaden Smith opened a session devoted to youthful voices
Topic | Climate change
