The Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: APThe Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: AP
The Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: AP
World

‘Arctic is dying’: grim warning after biggest North Pole mission

  • German research vessel returns after groundbreaking 389-day Arctic mission
  • Over 70 research institutes from 20 different countries took part in the project

Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:48pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: APThe Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: AP
The Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE