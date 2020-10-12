The Arctic plays a key role in the global ecosystem and experts hope that the research will shine a light on climate change. Photo: AP
‘Arctic is dying’: grim warning after biggest North Pole mission
- German research vessel returns after groundbreaking 389-day Arctic mission
- Over 70 research institutes from 20 different countries took part in the project
Topic | Climate change
