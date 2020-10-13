The WHO had documented instances of people becoming reinfected with coronavirus after recovering from an initial bout of the virus. Photo: AFPThe WHO had documented instances of people becoming reinfected with coronavirus after recovering from an initial bout of the virus. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: WHO warns against pursuing herd immunity, calling it ‘unethical’

  • WHO chief said too little was known about immunity to Covid-19 to know if it was achievable
  • Less than 10 per cent of world’s population has contracted the coronavirus, leaving vast majority at risk

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:10pm, 13 Oct, 2020

