The UK government was under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling infection rates in England. Photo: AFP
Nations pay for summer of fun as WHO warns of deadly Covid-19 resurgence
- Europe intensifies efforts to stem resurgent coronavirus outbreaks after loosened restrictions over summer
- WHO warns against any complacency, says ‘herd immunity’ only possible with a vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The UK government was under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling infection rates in England. Photo: AFP