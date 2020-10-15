The UK government was under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling infection rates in England. Photo: AFP The UK government was under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling infection rates in England. Photo: AFP
The UK government was under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling infection rates in England. Photo: AFP
Nations pay for summer of fun as WHO warns of deadly Covid-19 resurgence

  • Europe intensifies efforts to stem resurgent coronavirus outbreaks after loosened restrictions over summer
  • WHO warns against any complacency, says ‘herd immunity’ only possible with a vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:24pm, 15 Oct, 2020

