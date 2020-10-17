Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: AP Photo
Missile strike destroys homes in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, marking a new escalation in the deadly conflict
- The strike came only hours after the Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert underwent a shelling attack
- Rescuers called for silence so that they could detect sounds of survivors after a building was reduced to rubble
