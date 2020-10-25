The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World

UN 75th anniversary: Europe’s monuments and buildings turn blue

  • The United Nations officially began once the UN Charter had been ratified by Britain, China, France, the Soviet Union and the United States
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said international solidarity was urgently needed as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe

Topic |   United Nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:18am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The water fountain 'Le Jet d‘eau' illuminated in blue to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE