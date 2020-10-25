Law enforcement officers block a road as opposition supporters gather in Minsk on Sunday, the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposition for Belarus’ embattled strongman leader to resign. Photo: AFP Law enforcement officers block a road as opposition supporters gather in Minsk on Sunday, the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposition for Belarus’ embattled strongman leader to resign. Photo: AFP
Law enforcement officers block a road as opposition supporters gather in Minsk on Sunday, the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposition for Belarus’ embattled strongman leader to resign. Photo: AFP
Belarus protesters take to streets as government faces ultimatum

  • Tens of thousands of people marched through the capital, threatening a national strike if President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to resign
  • Lukashenko said he would ignore the calls to step down, with the strike scheduled to begin at midnight

Reuters
Updated: 10:59pm, 25 Oct, 2020

