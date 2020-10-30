A doctor collects a sample for a coronavirus test from a baby in Subang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million
- Most Western countries and parts of Latin America have reported their highest single-day surges in the past few weeks
- Many governments, with the notable exception of the US, have started taking stronger measures to bring the spread of the virus under control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A doctor collects a sample for a coronavirus test from a baby in Subang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. Photo: AP