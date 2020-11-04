A man holds a placard reading “long live free of East Turkestan”, right, during a demonstration by supporters of China's Muslim Uygur minority in Istanbul on October 1. Photo: AFP A man holds a placard reading “long live free of East Turkestan”, right, during a demonstration by supporters of China's Muslim Uygur minority in Istanbul on October 1. Photo: AFP
A man holds a placard reading “long live free of East Turkestan”, right, during a demonstration by supporters of China's Muslim Uygur minority in Istanbul on October 1. Photo: AFP
Uygur man who claims he was forced to be an informer to China in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Turkey

  • It was reported Yusufujrang Aimaitijiang had gone outside to get cigarettes when he was shot twice on Monday evening
  • Using a false name, he told Qatari news service Al Jazeera in February 2019 that he was forced to inform on fellow Uygurs by China

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:54am, 4 Nov, 2020

