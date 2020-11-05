Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP
Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP
World

US election 2020: Three ways Joe Biden undermined Donald Trump in the Midwest

  • If margins matter in tight elections, Biden’s whittling away at Trump’s 2016 leads in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania has made all the difference
  • Biden did not need Obama-era turnout by Black voters, he just needed to improve on Clinton’s performance in the last election

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:18pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP
Mitchel Bauer, of Harrisburg, stands during a “Rally to Count Every Vote,” on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE