Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine must be thawed from minus 70 degrees Celsius and injected within five days, or it goes bad. Photo: Reuters
World

Vaccinate the rich: Pfizer’s Covid-19 shot seen as too costly for poorer nations

  • Expensive cold-chain infrastructure is needed to deliver Pfizer’s experimental vaccine, which many developing countries will be unable to afford
  • The alternative? Wait for a slower, more conventional vaccine that can be delivered through existing health care networks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:16pm, 11 Nov, 2020

