Engineers are concerned other cables could also break at any time, making any attempt at repair excessively dangerous. Photo: Reuters
Arecibo space telescope where James Bond film GoldenEye and Jodie Foster movie Contact filmed to close down over collapse fears
- The Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico is one of the largest in the world
- Two cables supporting the 900-tonne structure are broken
