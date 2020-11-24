A traveller stands in line to check in for a China Southern Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
You will need a ‘Covid-19 passport’ to fly international in the future
- Proposed Travel Pass will display test results together with proof of inoculation
- Qantas said a Covid-19 vaccination will be a necessity for its international passengers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A traveller stands in line to check in for a China Southern Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg