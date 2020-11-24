A traveller stands in line to check in for a China Southern Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg A traveller stands in line to check in for a China Southern Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
You will need a ‘Covid-19 passport’ to fly international in the future

  • Proposed Travel Pass will display test results together with proof of inoculation
  • Qantas said a Covid-19 vaccination will be a necessity for its international passengers

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:48pm, 24 Nov, 2020

