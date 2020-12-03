Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages after India imposed its strict lockdown in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic pushed 32 million more people into extreme poverty: UN
- The UN Conference on Trade and Development said millions more are living on less than US$1.90 a day as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Least developed countries were hardest hit by the abrupt halt in world trade and tourism, and the impact of lockdowns on migration and remittances
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages after India imposed its strict lockdown in March. Photo: Reuters