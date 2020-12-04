A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: WHO looks at possible ‘e-vaccination certificates’ for travel
- Estonia and the UN health agency have already started a pilot project for a digital ‘smart yellow card’
- The World Health Organization does not, however, recommend ‘immunity passports’ or testing as a means of preventing transmissions across borders
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg