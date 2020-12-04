A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg
A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg
World

Coronavirus: WHO looks at possible ‘e-vaccination certificates’ for travel

  • Estonia and the UN health agency have already started a pilot project for a digital ‘smart yellow card’
  • The World Health Organization does not, however, recommend ‘immunity passports’ or testing as a means of preventing transmissions across borders

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:54am, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg
A member of the cabin crew wears a face mask as she checks seating on a passenger plane at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary in May. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE