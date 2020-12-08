The United States’ floundering efforts to quell the Covid-19 pandemic have been widely criticised, with a daily death toll of over 2,500 for five days in a row last week. The US accounts for a third of all Covid-19 cases in the world with more than 283,000 deaths to date.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.5 million and infected almost 15 million people since it was first detected in China last December.

On Monday, an overwhelming majority of California’s residents went into lockdown, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders. The lockdown in America’s most populous state forced most offices to close and banned gatherings among different households, while bars and services such as hair salons were shut and restaurants only allowed to serve takeaways.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said most transmission happens among people who tend to spend a lot of time together sharing meals and indoor spaces, in workplaces or homes – but it’s sometimes hard to “disentangle” how exactly the virus was spread.

Added Ryan: “It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people: ‘Don’t hug each other’. It’s terrible.”

“That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now,” he said.

In November, UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty also told Britons that they shouldn’t hug or kiss their elderly relatives during this year’s holiday season “if you want them to survive to be hugged again”.

WHO’s director of vaccines, Dr Kate O’Brien, warned that while new immunisation campaigns to combat Covid-19 should help slow the pandemic, “having vaccines is not going to be a switch” that means an automatic end to the pandemic.

Last week, Britain became the first Western country to approve the experimental shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech; the country was poised to start vaccinating its highest-risk populations on Tuesday in its biggest-ever immunisation campaign.

The US is expected to grant emergency authorisation for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, and it hopes to vaccinate millions of people by the end of the year.

As countries begin gearing up for mass vaccinations, the UN General Assembly moved to make December 27 the “International Day of Epidemic Preparedness”, with the body calling on the WHO to help facilitate the day’s observance.

The WHO also said that it would be more effective for countries to persuade residents on the merits of a Covid-19 vaccine than trying to make the jabs mandatory.

In the race to get vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver their first doses to Canada within weeks.

While two Indian pharmaceutical firms – including Serum Institute, the world’s biggest manufacturer of vaccines – on Monday sought fast track approval for coronavirus shots.

The country is the world’s second-worst hit by the pandemic after the United States, and has already recorded more than 140,000 deaths.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, Latin America’s coronavirus epicentre, will launch a vaccination campaign from January, providing the Chinese-developed vaccine CoronaVac to health care workers, seniors and other vulnerable groups first.

With hopes for a regular Christmas shattered, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged regions with high coronavirus rates to tighten restrictions, while Denmark said it will close middle and high schools, bars, cafes and restaurants in half of the country.

Further south, Greece extended its restrictions until January 7, but Austrians got a boost when the government lifted its measures.

Meanwhile, Israel announced a nationwide nighttime curfew from December 9 following a steep increase in virus cases.

The Santiago metropolitan area, Chile’s most populous region, will reimpose weekend quarantine from Thursday, as cases spike.

As the world plans for a tentative return to normal life, the World Economic Forum said next year’s Davos summit would be moved from Switzerland to Singapore, where it will be held in person in May.

